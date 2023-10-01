Ending NYC’s Flood Horrors Is Another Reason to Roll Back Migrant Spending

As New York’s low-lying thoroughfares and basements became rivers and lakes Friday, the torrent of water was a reminder: Nearly two years in office, Mayor Eric Adams has never laid out his own infrastructure plan, and his failure to impose discipline on the city budget threatens to overwhelm the plan he inherited.

During the morning downpour, the city’s drainage system exceeded its 1.5- to 2-inch-per-hour capacity.

As some areas got nearly 9 inches, water backed up. It seeped into basements, floors and subways.

We can quibble with Adams’ immediate response.

A big part of adapting to catastrophic storms is to just stay home and out of harm’s way.

Adams could have said early Friday people should stay home if they could, instead of waiting until noon.

But the bigger problem is long term. If New York wants to drain water faster, it will have to upgrade sewers.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images