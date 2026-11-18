With the 2026 election in the books, attention turns to what emboldened Democrats from state capitals to Capitol Hill will do with their newfound power. The press appears focused on hot topics like AI and affordability policies. But another item that could be on Democrats' agenda - and has received almost no media attention - may have an even greater impact on the nation's future.

For the better part of the last two decades, far-left activists have pushed the idea of abolishing the Electoral College, not through the obvious route of a constitutional amendment but instead through the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). The proposal attempts to undermine the Constitution by having states pledge their electors to the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of how the states voted.

The compact, however, would take effect only when enough states to represent a majority of the Electoral College agree to it. That's what makes the results of the 2026 election so important.

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Joseph Burns is a partner at Holtzman Vogel and former Deputy Director of Election Operations at the New York State Board of Elections.

This piece originally appeared in City Journal.