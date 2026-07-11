DSA Commies Aim to Take Over the Democratic Party — Just as They Captured . . . the DSA Itself

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How worried should Democrats be about the Democratic Socialists of America?

As someone who knows the DSA inside out, I can say with authority: They should be very worried indeed.

I was a DSA member for years and served in local leadership.

But today’s DSA — illiberal, dogmatic and hostile to traditional American political norms — is not the organization I once knew.

It includes disciplined, radicalized networks that have methodically expanded their power over the last decade in pursuit of extremist goals.

As the Democratic Party grapples with the DSA’s growing influence and extremism, it would do well to recognize that the same dynamic underway now — first accommodation, then capture, then surrender to insurgent radicals — already played out on a smaller scale within the DSA itself.

And there’s only one defense: out-organizing it.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post. Adapted from a recent City Journal Piece.

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Jake Altman is a former union official and the author of Socialism before Sanders: The 1930s Moment from Romance to Revisionism.