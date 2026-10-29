Drastic Rise in Transgender-Related Diagnoses Among Washington Youth

Over the last three years, Manhattan Institute has conducted an analysis of an insurance-claims database to assess the prevalence of gender dysphoria diagnoses and of select gender-transition interventions (mastectomies) in adolescents and young adults. This project is inspired in large part by our belief that empirical gaps make it harder to obtain an accurate picture of gender-related diagnoses and practices—and thus harder to do what is best for young people.

In July, City Journal replicated a Research Connectionsstudy finding that in Oregon, about one in 65 teen girls and one in 200 teen boys received a transgender-related mental-health diagnosis between 2017 and 2023, a rate significantly higher than that of all other states except Vermont.

Finally, a reason to check your email.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The School Info System

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Leor Sapir is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. This piece was originally published in City Journal