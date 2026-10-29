Douglas Murray: Bibi Derangement Syndrome Is Spreading

No matter how the next Israeli government shapes up after this week’s election, anti-Zionists, antisemites, and peaceniks around the world will feel no less hostile.

Years before Trump Derangement Syndrome, there was a longer-lasting and even more virulent strain of the phenomenon: Bibi Derangement Syndrome. Americans, Europeans, and everyone else in the world—even Israelis—can suffer from it. And as Tuesday’s election in Israel demonstrates, BDS is a vision-impairing condition.

Go to Israel and have any normal experience in Tel Aviv, and you will return home wondering how on earth Benjamin Netanyahu was ever elected even once. After all, nobody you will meet has voted for him. Or at least admits to it. Look at almost any opinion poll, including those before the latest election, and you will consistently—almost systematically—see Netanyahu’s popularity vastly underestimated. He surprises every time.

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Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal