Don’t Trust the Naysayers — Adams’ NYC Crime Decline Is No Mirage

As the New York City mayoral contest heats up, public safety remains voters’ top concern — and embattled Mayor Eric Adams’ main talking point.

After all, if there’s one success that Adams can point to in his reelection bid, it’s the recent sharp declines in serious crime throughout the city under his new (and popular) police commissioner, Jessica Tisch.

The first quarter of 2025 saw significant drops in both murders (by 34%) and shootings (by 23%), for example.

So you can expect Adams’ critics and opponents to try to poke holes in his record.

Some are quibbling with the statistics.

Rafael Mangual is the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. He is also the author of Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images