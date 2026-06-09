Does Trump Care About the 2026 Midterms? They Care About Him

If Republicans lose, his presidency will face another impeachment and endless investigations.

Will the 2020 election ever be over? Not so long as Donald Trump lives and breathes, apparently.

Mr. Trump wants the media to embrace the fiction that he beat Joe Biden “in a landslide” 5½ years ago. “The election was rigged. It was a dirty election,” he said for the 7,000th time in an interview with NBC News on Sunday. Anyone who disagrees is “crooked” or “stupid,” he added with typical restraint.

The president was defending his proposal for a $1.8 billion slush fund to pay off MAGA friends and allies who believe they’ve been wronged by the government. “I think the weaponization fund is a great idea,” Mr. Trump said. It could mean having taxpayers compensate the Jan. 6 ruffians who attacked law enforcement, smashed their way inside the Capitol, and defiled its corridors with urine and excrement. Polling shows that most Americans view the rioters as violent criminals who tried to overturn the results of a lawful election, yet the president repeatedly refers to them as “heroes” and “patriots.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

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Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.