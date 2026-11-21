After Colorado voters put their support behind proposition 135, which would ban surgical procedures for the purpose of treating gender dysphoria, critics of the ballot initiative are now arguing that surgical interventions are vanishingly rare. “Most of the time, the surgeons who do this want to wait until people are, you know, in their 20s at least,” said Dr. Mary Fairbanks, a retired family physician. According to a Manhattan Institute analysis, however, at least 5,200 teens underwent double mastectomies between 2017-2023, and that number likely undercounts the number of procedures. “It's funny because the opposition often says, ‘Well, these surgeries aren’t happening,’” said Erin Lee, the executive director of Protect Kids Colorado, “to which I reply, ‘If they’re not happening, then what’s the harm in ensuring that that continues?’" The policy is set to take effect January 1st.



A Missoula District Court Judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Montana's SB 437, a sex definition bill with clear, operational definitions for "male," "female," "sex," and "gender." “The court has found that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on claims that SB 437 violates the rights to privacy and equal protection and that enforcement will cause ongoing irreparable harm,” Judge Leslie Halligan wrote. “To no one’s surprise, activists have moved to add this law into ongoing litigation to stop it from going into effect. … The State of Montana will defend this duly enacted law and ensure it gets a fair hearing in Montana’s judiciary," wrote Gov. Greg Gianforte and House Speaker Brandon Ler in a press release acknowledging the legal challenge.



Do No Harm and the American College of Pediatricians are urging the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education to explicitly protect physicians who have religious or ethical objections to treating minors with "affirming care" interventions. According to the organizations, a 2023 survey found that 57 of 84 pediatric residency programs provided residents with experience in gender medicine but only seven had policies addressing objections from doctors. “An employer must show a substantial burden – not mere inconvenience – before denying a religious accommodation, including accommodation requests arising from religious beliefs about biological sex,” US. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement.



Texas state Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has prefiled HB 126 ahead of the next legislative session, a bill which would functionally repeal most of SB14, Texas's 2023 law prohibiting minors from accessing medical interventions for the treatment of gender dysphoria. While most of the bill focuses on Texas' abortion laws—which have been linked with "affirming care" by Democrats under the umbrella of "bodily autonomy"— several provisions take direct aim at SB14. In addition to directly repealing the ban, the bill would also remove licensure penalties for physicians, and the provision about prohibiting the use of public funds. As things stand in Texas, however, the bill would face an uphill battle in the Senate.



A new Massachusetts organization, Project Beacon, is aiming to circumvent the Trump administration's youth gender medicine policies. The organization will provide "affirming" services to up to 200 patients a month, and will not accept any federal funding to work around the administration's federal rulemaking. The project will rely mostly on private donations and state funds. Critics within the state, however, argue that even state funds should not be used to bankroll experimental interventions at taxpayer expense. "Hardworking taxpayers expect their money to be spent on essential public services, infrastructure and fiscal responsibility - not on funding controversial medical ideologies," said Rep. John Gaskey, a Plymouth Republican, in a statement.



Baroness Hilary Cass, the author of the UK's Cass Report on Youth Gender Medicine, has formally come out against a proposed UK "conversion" therapy bill, which would prohibit attempts to alter someone's sexual orientation or "gender identity." "The draft bill is already having a chilling effect on healthcare professionals who fear they may be accused of falling far below professional standards, even when they have conducted appropriate and ethical therapy,” Cass said in testimony earlier this week. “Standards are hotly disputed in this contentious area and no professional wants to risk complaints and even prosecution, even if they are later exonerated. It is the process which ends up being an unwarranted punishment.” Critics of the policy argue that it conflates two separate issues and would prohibit sex-distressed youth from receiving appropriate psychological care, in addition to undermining religious and parental rights.



Australia's National Health and Medical Research council has controversially made a "conditional recommendation" in support of puberty blockers for the treatment of gender dysphoria despite an uncertain evidence base. "A conditional recommendation is made in cases where shared decision-making is essential because different options may be appropriate for different individuals and they might make different choices, or where the overall certainty of available evidence is low. Both are the case here," the council's report said. Critics of puberty blockers for minors, however, maintain that it is unethical to expose youth to potentially irreversible side effects for uncertain benefits. The guidance, however, is nonbinding and Australia's Northern Territory and Queensland, which prohibit youth gender medicine, have already announced that they will ignore the guidance. Queensland, in particular, conducted its own evidence review and decided to halt the use of blockers until at least 2031.

Joseph Figliolia

Policy Analyst