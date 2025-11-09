Democrats’ Misguided Response to Trump’s Venezuela Policy

Thank you for signing up!

Driven by anti-Trump rhetoric, many Democrats have become unwilling — or unable — to stand with Venezuela’s fight for freedom.



Since the start of President Trump’s crusade against Nicolás Maduro’s drug empire, many Democratic officials have voiced grave concerns. They argue that Trump’s hard-line approach — from sweeping sanctions to hints of military action — risks dragging the U.S. into another "forever war.”

Whereas concerns about the legality of the 16 lethal drug-boat strikes that have killed 66 alleged narco-terrorists, and about Trump’s potential abuse of presidential authority, are still up for debate, House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats also warned on social media that “Trump and [Marco] Rubio are pushing for regime change in Venezuela.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the National Review Online (paywall)

Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images