Democrats, Don't Mistake Midterm Romp for a Mandate

Good morning:

Voters delivered a sweeping rebuke to Republicans during Tuesday’s midterm elections, and progressives immediately claimed a mandate. In City Journal, MI’s Jesse Arm and Matthew Shor advise that the left proceeds with caution.

They argue that voters clearly punished a president whose tariffs, war with Iran (including the spike in gas prices), and fixation on grievances like the performing arts Kennedy Center, undercut his promise to address affordability and lower the cost of living. But as political scientist Robert Dahl argued decades ago, a vote tells us which candidate a voter preferred, not which set of policies he wanted or why. Arm and Shor point out that the five Sanders-backed Senate candidates collectively underperformed their fellow Democrat candidates. The election results, therefore, are not an endorsement of democratic socialism or similarly progressive policies. Democrats may have won a chance to show what they can do, the authors write, but a party that mistakes its own preoccupations for the public’s interests and priorities will not hold on to that chance for long.

California offers the clearest example. Voters elected Xavier Becerra governor but appear poised to reject Proposition 40, the nation’s first statewide billionaire wealth tax. Senior fellow Shawn Regan notes in City Journal that the residents across the state will pay a price regardless. The departures of just seven prominent billionaires, including Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have already removed $540 billion in wealth from California. On Tuesday, Rep. Ro Khanna promised to be “first in line” supporting the measure next cycle, and backers of the proposition have publicly said that their real goal is a federal wealth tax. California’s lesson, Regan writes, is that ideas have consequences, even when they don’t pass.

Affordability was the marquee issue of the midterm cycle, and the hard questions are far from resolved. Writing in USA Today, director of research Judge Glock argues that House Democrats’ two most concrete proposals, reinstating the enhanced Obamacare tax credits and reversing Republican Medicaid cuts, would return the country to the historic inflationary highs of the Biden era. President Trump’s tariffs handed Democrats a real opening, Glock writes, but the Democrats’ answer is just a rerun of Bidenomics.

Manhattan Institute scholars will have more to say about the midterm results in the coming days. In the meantime, continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director

Manhattan Institute