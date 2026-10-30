Democrats’ Affordability Plan Is Just a Bidenomics Rerun | Opinion

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' affordability agenda would return America to the Biden-era status quo – the same policies in place when inflation hit a four-decade high.

Democrats lost the 2024 election for one main reason: the high cost of living. After a flood of pandemic-era deficit spending, inflation under President Joe Biden hit a four-decade peak.

In the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Democrats hope to turn the tables on President Donald Trump and win on the same issue. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries promises the party's agenda will "drive down the high cost of living in every possible area." But the Democrats' plans will fail, because they treat Trump as the sole cause of inflation and refuse to reckon with the legacy of the Biden years.

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Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.