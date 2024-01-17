DEI Boomerang

On the battle to dismantle DEI.

The dust appears to be settling on the scandal at Harvard University that culminated in the resignation of the school’s president earlier this month. The back-and-forth recriminations between supporters and critics of Claudine Gay have run their course. Harvard’s trustees have appointed an interim president and launched a search for a new president. Many on campus are ready to move on.

But the episode is too important to set aside without considering how it fits in with other controversies that have beset prominent institutions in recent decades and, especially, what it means for the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” movement that has advanced rapidly in recent years through colleges across the nation. It appears from the Harvard controversy that the battle is now between the advocates of the diversity ideology and critics who hope to dismantle it at Harvard and elsewhere. That is shaping up to be a titanic battle, for a couple of important reasons.

First, the members of the Harvard Corporation appointed Ms. Gay in the first place because they saw her as a representative and exemplar of the diversity movement on campus. She is black; she is a woman; her parents were born abroad; and she embraces the required ideological doctrines. She could speak as a person held back by “white society,” who overcame obstacles to reach the pinnacle of American academic life (though she attended the fanciest schools in the country). She explicitly raised those themes in her inaugural address last September, pledging to lead Harvard on a crusade to cleanse the nation of its history of discrimination. “We embrace diversity,” she declared, “as an institutional imperative.” Leaders of the governing board said the same thing: her appointment was meant as a sign that Harvard wanted to address deep societal issues linked to race, gender, and immigration. Ms. Gay’s appointment thus had wide symbolic and political meaning: the dei movement had won control over the nation’s most prominent university.

James Piereson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images/Getty Images