Cuba’s children returned to school this week in a country running on fumes

Schools lack teachers, food and reliable electricity. The government had uniforms for just 12% of primary pupils, while some families rely on horse-drawn carts because fuel is scarce.

The suffering is undeniable. Havana’s excuse is not.

The Democratic Socialists of America say Washington “manufactured” the crisis through six decades of blockade. CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin calls President Trump’s latest pressure a “brutal, medieval siege.”

While this year’s effort to choke off oil shipments has plainly intensified Cuba’s fuel shortage, the island was already collapsing way before the Donroe Doctrine came into effect.

Cuba’s own economy minister acknowledged in 2025 that output had fallen more than 10% since 2019. Agriculture, livestock and mining had plunged 53.4% in five years. Manufacturing fell 23%

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.