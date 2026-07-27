Cuba Must Pay for Incubating Lefty Terror Attacks in America

The State Department published a damning report documenting the Cuban communist regime’s nefarious activities in America.

Among the revelations: Cuba has been training over 10,000 American left-wing activists and funding dissent in this country. They have the ability to organize disruptive demonstrations at most military bases and immigration facilities at a day’s notice.

The timing is eerie. Just this Tuesday, yet another anti-ICE terror attack occurred in Manhattan when a former U.S. Army soldier set gasoline on fire in front of the agency’s New York field office. This pyromaniac isn’t officially linked to Cuba, but his violent left-wing attack is precisely the type of thing Cuba is incubating in America.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Daniel Di Martino is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where his research focuses on immigration, selection, assimilation, and highly skilled immigration. Stu Smith is an investigative analyst at City Journal, a publication of the Manhattan Institute. This piece is adapted from The New York Post.