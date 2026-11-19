When a Brooklyn building collapse killed eight people last week, Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to hold “anyone, or any entity” responsible, if someone is found to bear responsibility. If? A building collapses, and it is possible no one might be held accountable for the death and destruction?

In the New York Post, senior fellow Nicole Gelinas argues that the mayor should hold himself accountable because a culture of corner-cutting and shoddy work permeates the Department of Buildings. Construction deaths in New York have averaged seven a year for the past five years, though they were only five deaths annually from 2009 to 2014. Eight people died in construction catastrophes in the last fiscal year alone. The problem, Gelinas writes, is systemic: the Department of Buildings thinks they serve developers and contractors when their real customers are the victims who need to be kept safe from those developers and contractors.

Accountability is also at issue in the city’s schools. Also in the Post, MI’s Jennifer Weber and John Ketcham report that in September and October, 10 adults at Brooklyn’s PS 200 warned about the odd and unsettling behavior of paraprofessional Sayed Mohassib, including blank stares, his wearing a gun charm around his neck, and disturbing social-media posts. School administrators and union officials brushed them off, reportedly telling some to stop being “racist.” Their concerns were well founded. Last week, a Brooklyn grand jury indicted Mohassib for second-degree murder in the random killing of jogger Katie Suarez. Weber and Ketcham ask the question every parent should be asking: if this is who the Department of Education lets sit beside special-needs children all day, who else is in the classroom?

Mamdani also made good on a campaign promise this week by announcing he would disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG). This unit exists for rare, high-stakes events, like the ISIS-inspired pipe-bomb attack outside Gracie Mansion this past March. In City Journal, Nick Ohnell Fellow Rafael Mangual finds that the move is more window dressing than substance. The new protest-response reforms largely codify practices already in effect under a 2023 settlement. The new Patrol Support Division, meanwhile, would perform essentially the same duties as the SRG.

Mangual discusses that, nearly a year in, the mayor has not delivered on his other public-safety promises. The announcement, therefore, will embolden the pro-Mamdani protest coalition and demoralize police officers and those called upon to keep order.

Finally, senior fellow Christopher F. Rufo, RealClearPolitics’s Susan Crabtree, and City Journal investigative reporter Kenneth Schrupp investigate how utilities company Pacific Gas and Electric effectively bought Gavin Newsom. After the 2018 Camp Fire killed 85 people, the utility faced ruin, but the governor signed legislation shielding utilities from future wildfire liability. PG&E began courting Newsom at the beginning of his political career and, over nearly 30 years, it has donated at least $1 million to entities linked to him, his wife, and the issues he supports.

The authors report that internal emails from California’s utilities commission suggest Newsom’s office reviewed and approved the safety certificate PG&E received in 2019. “I knew that they weren’t anywhere even close to being ready,” former commission executive director Alice Stebbins told them. Since then, PG&E has increased ratepayers’ bill by nearly 70 percent, and its equipment has contributed to further fires. Meanwhile, as Newsom prepares to leave office in January, California’s wildfire fund is nearly empty.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Senior Editor

Manhattan Institute