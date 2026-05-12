Cowardly Mamdani Keeps Bankrolling Failure in NYC’s Schools

New York City’s public schools are in a full-blown enrollment crisis, losing students by the tens of thousands each year — and Mayor Zohran Mamdani has shown no interest in dealing with it.

A new report by the NYC School Construction Authority projects that city schools will lose 153,000 students over the next 10 years.

That means the decline the city has seen recently — with nearly 120,000 students disappearing from public schools since the 2019-20 school year — is set to continue.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that Albany will opt in to the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship program, giving city parents more opportunities to exit public schools.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Danyela Souza Egorov is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.