Chuck Schumer and the Politics of Campus Antisemitism

‘Keep heads down,’ one of his staffers advised the president of Columbia. How did that work out?

Security concerns forced Chuck Schumer to postpone a promotional tour for his new book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning.” The Senate minority leader’s fellow Democrats are upset because he voted with Republicans to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

Mr. Schumer reasoned that a government shutdown would hurt his party, which already has a record-low favorability rating of just 27%, according to a recent NBC News poll. Progressive elites would rather fight lost causes than face the reality of life in the minority. Mr. Schumer seems to understand that his own party’s catering to that base is why Donald Trump was re-elected and Republicans control the House and Senate.

Democrats might do better to put down their placards and turn their attention to the subject of Mr. Schumer’s book. Growing antisemitism in the U.S., particularly on college campuses since Oct. 7, hasn’t received the pushback it warrants. Instead, the left-wing intelligentsia that controls the academy has largely indulged the continued harassment of Jewish students.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images