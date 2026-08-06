Can Progressives Govern as Well as They Campaign?

Good morning:

Abdul El-Sayed’s razor-thin victory over Haley Stevens in last night’s Michigan Democratic primary reveals growing momentum for the far-left wing of the Democratic Party.

But winning elections is not the same as governing effectively. In places where progressive politicians already hold power, our scholars are documenting how their most ambitious plans threaten to make groceries more expensive, rental housing less secure, and communities less safe.

In Bloomberg, senior fellow Allison Schrager explains why Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to open five city-owned grocery stores selling healthier food at 30% below market prices is an “expensive and inefficient way to provide some benefit to a few at the expense of the many.” The proposal attempts to address a genuine problem: New York grocery stores face high rents, labor costs, and logistical challenges that they pass along to consumers. But the proposed stores are poorly targeted, so they will do little to make groceries more affordable for those most in need. Rather than spending $70 million of taxpayer money to enter the grocery business, the city should relax regulations that make it difficult to open large retail stores and reconsider policies that raise labor costs for existing businesses.

In City Journal, investigative analyst Stu Smith warns that the radical tenant movement is bringing increasingly aggressive anti-landlord tactics into New York City politics. Activists associated with Cea Weaver, Mamdani’s leading tenant-policy adviser, portray rent as coercion and landlords as an exploitative class. Their preferred tactics include rent strikes, nuisance litigation, public shaming, and disruptive protests—including actions targeting landlords in their homes and at family events. Given that these ideas may soon carry greater influence inside city government, Smith argues that lawmakers and courts should recognize the danger this movement poses, particularly to small landlords who lack the resources and insulation of large property-management companies.

Also in City Journal, Nick Ohnell fellow Rafael Mangual examines the puzzling rise in opposition to automated license plate readers (ALPRs) made by companies such as Flock Safety. These cameras help police quickly locate cars linked to abductions and other serious crimes. Critics overwhelmingly object on privacy grounds, but, as Mangual points out, photographing vehicles in public is neither novel nor unconstitutional. Furthermore, most systems retain data only briefly and restrict how it can be searched. Policymakers should guard the mass use of cameras to enforce minor traffic and code violations, but banning a valuable crime-fighting tool because of speculative harms would be a serious mistake.

In the New York Daily News, fellow Jennifer Weber and director of cities John Ketcham highlight a small bright spot buried in New York City’s latest budget. Through an expansion of NYC Kids RISE—a public-nonprofit collaboration championed by City Council Speaker Julie Menin—the city will provide a $1,000 college savings account for every kindergartener who enrolls in a public or charter school. Like education savings accounts increasingly used in other states, Kids RISE gives families a tangible financial stake in their children’s education, though its funds are reserved for college or vocational training rather than K–12 expenses. The program will not fix the city’s troubled schools, but at a modest cost relative to its enormous education budget, it can encourage saving, cultivate aspiration, and make higher education feel attainable for children who might otherwise never imagine it as a realistic possibility.

Finally, today the Manhattan Institute published a new issue brief by fellow Daniel Di Martino that builds on President Trump’s proposed “gold card” to create an auction-based investor visa system that would grow the economy and reduce the federal deficit. With a key component of the EB-5 investor visa program set to expire next year, Congress has an opportunity to replace the current system with quarterly auctions for the category’s 9,940 annual green cards. Rather than requiring applicants to invest in favored projects and prove compliance with artificial job-creation requirements—features that mainly benefit special-interest intermediaries—the government would award visas to the highest bidders and deposit the proceeds directly in the Treasury. Di Martino also proposes expanding and reforming the E-2 Treaty Investor visa, which allows foreign entrepreneurs to establish businesses in the United States, by broadening country eligibility and loosening ownership, capital, and immigrant-intent rules.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Nick Saffran

Senior Editor