Can Minnesota’s Somalis Rise Above the Fraud Scandal?

They are far from the first group of migrants to arrive in the U.S. carrying heavy cultural baggage.

When the little boy in Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes” blurts out that the emperor is naked, he says what people already knew. He says what his fellow townsfolk were thinking but were too afraid to utter themselves. Sometimes it can seem as though we’re all living in Andersen’s fairy tale, where too few people are willing to state the obvious.

Parents of school-age children are expected to watch their daughters play competitive sports with boys and not notice the physical differences. Law-abiding citizens are expected to believe that police pose a greater threat to public safety than violent criminals. We’re told that asking someone to show identification before casting a ballot is “voter suppression.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images