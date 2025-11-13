Can Jack Schlossberg Take Internet Trolling All the Way to Congress?

You’d have thought that a scion of the Kennedy dynasty wouldn’t need much of a leg up in life. But the New York Times just ran a huge puff piece about Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy.

Schlossberg wishes to run for Congress — in New York’s 12th District. For anyone who likes their political leaders to come from no more than a few American families, this will come as great news.

But the most interesting thing about Schlossberg is something that came on the sidelines of his interview.

Schlossberg is 32 years old, and like a lot of people his age and younger, he has tried to make a name for himself by being active online — including TikTok and Instagram. He picks fights with famous people, repeatedly insulted a member of his family (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), used the “C” word about women he didn’t like and did bizarre performances like skateboarding while reciting poetry. He was what is known best as a “s–t-poster.”

___________________

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust