Calm Down, the MTA Won’t Collapse without Congestion Pricing

Gov. Hochul’s cancellation of congestion pricing weeks before its start has thrown the state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority into a crisis that requires an immediate solution: She must either reverse course or enact a huge new tax.

Or so the transit advocates would have you think.

Nope — there is no immediate crisis. Let’s relax and actually do this right for once.

The governor’s announcement last Wednesday has whipped the transit-advocacy community and progressive lawmakers into a lather.

It’s a “betrayal,” says Streetsblog. She’s “defunding transit improvements,” says Riders Alliance.

They’re holding “emergency rallies,” calling her Gridlock Kathy, and threatening to hang every single future subway disruption around her neck (never mind subway delays have already risen this year). She will “not know peace,” Riders Alliance threatened.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by peeterv/Getty Images