Pitching a joke perfectly is a very delicate act, like throwing a ping-pong ball into an eggcup. Throw it too hard and you overshoot the target. Throw it short and the thing is a dud. But pitch the ball just right and it lands with a delightful, plopping sound, and everyone applauds.

The problem for comedians is that the eggcup keeps moving, as does the audience.

This week Russell Brand was sent to prison for ten-and-a-half years and nobody seemed sorry to see him go. Aside from the crimes for which he was convicted, the Brand ‘joke’ never worked for some of us. Perhaps it was the cruel phone calls to Andrew Sachs, or his general coarseness and ugliness. Yet there once was an audience, a time when Brand was so celebrated that he was given his own television and radio shows, offered deals for idiotic books and featured as one of the ‘Best of British’ acts in the London Olympics closing ceremony. Where did that audience go? Where is that laughter now?

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Spectator (Paywall)

______________________

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal