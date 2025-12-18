View all Articles
MI Weekly Newsletter
December 18th, 2025 Newsletter

Bondi Beach Terror Attack: A Terrible Close to 2025

Table of Contents
×
Donate

Are you interested in supporting the Manhattan Institute’s public-interest research and journalism? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and its scholars’ work are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).