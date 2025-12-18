Bondi Beach Terror Attack: A Terrible Close to 2025

Good morning:

On the first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of light, a father-and-son pair allegedly orchestrated a terrorist attack resulting in the death of at least 15 people and the hospitalization of dozens more.

Australia was once a haven for Jews. But, in City Journal, senior fellow Douglas Murray explains how Australian lawmakers allowed this dark act to occur through their repeated pandering to Muslim immigrants, their acceptance of anti-Semitic mayhem, and their suppression of those who raised the alarm. Over the last few years, especially after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, calls to “Globalize the Intifada” and “Gas the Jews,” have been tolerated and gone unpunished.

Sydney’s Jewish community is small, Misha Saul writes in City Journal, and most Jewish families will know one of the victims. Saul’s parents immigrated to Australia, and he was always optimistic about the prospects for safety, security, and success in the country. How optimistic should he be now, he wonders?

The Jewish community is also on edge in New York City, especially after incoming mayor Zohran Mandani’s remarks in response to recent synagogue protests. They offer a wink and a nod to intimidation tactics against Jews, writes legal policy fellow Tal Fortgang in The Dispatch. “Accumulated gestures of understanding,” from NYC leaders to would-be revolutionaries, “slowly shift what seems acceptable,” he warns.

In other news, senior fellow Eric Kober appears in a new video describing where Mamdani can make positive, pragmatic moves in housing policy without alienating his progressive base.

In the Wall Street Journal, director of legal policy James R. Copland discusses President Trump’s new executive order, which intends to depoliticize investment decisions made in company boardrooms. It is a major and necessary shake-up to how publicly traded corporations in America are governed.

Finally, Paulson policy analyst Neetu Arnold released a new issue brief today on reforming general education curricula so that these requirements align with the core academic and civic missions of universities. A well-designed, focused general education curriculum can equip students to navigate life after college, both in the workplace and in fulfilling their obligations as citizens.

