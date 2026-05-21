Bob Dylan Does It on His Own Terms

Almost 85, the iconic songwriter is still innovating.

Bob Dylan turns 85 on Sunday. He plans to spend the summer the way he has spent almost every summer since 1988, performing to large crowds across the U.S. Not all audiences will be thrilled by what they see—especially if they expect a reprise of the ardent protest singer, the defiant electric-rocker, or any of Mr. Dylan’s other incarnations.

What audiences will see is the best songwriter alive doing exactly what he wants. I’ve seen Bob Dylan three times over the past two years, each time as part of Willie Nelson’s traveling Outlaw Music Festival. I suspect he enjoys being on the road with another music legend who is even older than he is. Variety described the tour as “half of a living Mount Rushmore.” A shameless crowd-pleaser Mr. Dylan is not. He mostly stays half-hidden behind his piano and doesn’t allow venues to project close-up video images. He expects the audience to listen.

Even when you do listen, it often takes a minute to figure out which song the old master is playing. Ever since the 1970s, Mr. Dylan has challenged audiences by tinkering with the tempos and melodies of his tunes. He’s not only being impish. He’s challenging himself to reinvent each song in the moment, even songs he has played thousands of times. I’m sure many fans would love to hear the old tunes performed closer to the way we first heard them—OK, I’ll admit, I would enjoy that—but that’s not what keeps Mr. Dylan out on the road year after year. He’s not interested in playing singalong versions of his greatest hits. Instead, he’s still chasing maximal freedom from musical constraints, even when those constraints are his own beautiful melodies.

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James B. Meigs is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a City Journal contributing editor.