Big Apple vs. Oranges: Why NYC Pays More and Gets Far Less than Florida

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Getting a Painful Lesson in Fiscal Reality

When New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani debuted his first budget last week, the $127 billion price tag sparked a range of inartful, and often inaccurate, comparisons on social media with spending by the state of Florida ($117 billion, with three times the population) and other governmental units as far away as Tokyo.

Florida Governor DeSantis doesn’t oversee trash pickup or legions of firefighters, just as Mayor Mamdani isn’t responsible for his state’s prison system or its sprawling wilderness preserves. Nor are Japanese prefectures comparable to New York City’s five boroughs.

None of this excuses Gotham’s excess. To the contrary, the quest for rage-clicks with apples-to-oranges comparisons risks numbing Americans to even more extreme parts of NYC’s spending — and the lessons the rest of the country should draw.

______________________

Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images