Today’s panacea becomes tomorrow’s deadly poison, and vice versa, as advice on weight and diet shifts with each new finding

Everything used to be so simple: if you were too fat (a word now replaced by the more scientific word, obese), you were unhealthy. You were destined for – which is to say, statistically, more likely to suffer from – an early death. The fatter you were, the worse. It was a simple message, understood by everyone.

Now the message has become a little more complex. It is not only a question of how much you are overweight for your height, but where the extra weight is distributed (a bit like how wealth is distributed). It is particularly bad if it is round your waist. Yet it has been found that two-thirds of 46-year-olds who are classified as obese are actually in good health. (Whether they will stay in good health remains to be seen: the need for further research is like death and taxes, a constant of human existence).

Continue reading the piece here at The Telegraph

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Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor of City Journal and a Senior Fellow at Manhattan Institute.