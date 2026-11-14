Despite an impressive performance by Democrats in last week's midterm elections, voters in Arizona, Colorado and Washington voted in favor of ballot initiatives that prohibit boys from playing on girls and women's sports teams. Nebraska also approved Initiative 442, a measure which would modify the state constitution to ensure that sports participation is contingent on biological sex. "The results are potentially illuminating for Democrats, who have resisted such restrictions on transgender Americans. Although the measures differ in scope and implementation, their success with voters is likely to fuel tensions between progressives, who want their new Democratic majority to fight back, and moderates eager to focus on affordability," Politico muses.



Voters in Colorado also passed Proposition 135, a ballot initiative banning surgical interventions for trans-identified minors. The initiative passed with 52% of the vote. Notably, Prop 135 was opposed by the Colorado Medical Society, the Colorado Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians, the Colorado Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Society, and the Colorado Psychiatric Society. The initiative, however, aligns with the American Society of Plastic Surgeon's position statement opposing surgical interventions for minors, which cites the low-certainty evidence, and unfavorable risk-benefit ratio, of surgical interventions.



The U.S. Department of Education has announced new investigations into Albuquerque Public Schools and Santa Fe Public Schools in New Mexico, as well as the Pennsbury School District in Pennsylvania, over concerns that their social transition policies violate parental rights. According to a press release, the DOE is also collaborating with the Department of Justice to pursue enforcement actions against another Pennsylvania school district for policies which encourage school staff to facilitate social transitions, without parental knowledge or consent, in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA).



The Trump administration and Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado have agreed to an administrative stay, with the administration opting not to pursue enforcement action against the district for Title IX violations. Prior to the agreement, the DOE tried to rescind nearly $50 million in federal funds from the district, which then sued the government to challenge the sanctions.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has published a final rule explicitly clarifying that under HHS policy, gender dysphoria does not qualify as a disability under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation act of 1973. The rule is a response to ambiguity in a Biden-era 2024 rule which left open the possibility that dysphoria may qualify as a disability. Of note, the language of the Rehabilitation Act excludes "gender identity disorders" not caused by physical impairment from coverage, and the 2026 rule is consistent with that spirit. The rule applies to all program and activities that receive HHS funding. “For decades, HHS’ Section 504 regulations have defined disability consistently with the words Congress chose. This rule ensures recipients of HHS funding follow those definitions, eliminating confusion for the people they serve and restoring confidence in the statute,” said HHS OCR Director Paula M. Stannard.



At the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine's recent conference, former Boston Children's Hospital gender clinic psychologist, Dr. Laura Edwards-Leeper, raised more concerns about the affirmative care model in the U.S. Edwards-Leeper helped bring the Dutch Protocol, which pioneered youth gender medicine, to the U.S. in 2007. “The medical organisations have really shifted to this ‘affirm-without-question’ [policy] … that’s a major problem,” she said. “I also feel that departing from the established standards of care or failing to engage with relevant evidence reviews raises significant ethical concerns.” While Edwards-Leeper opposes outright bans, she maintains that the affirmative model as currently practiced lacks appropriate screening safeguards and risks harming sex-distressed youth, particularly ones who might otherwise grow up to be same-sex attracted.



Writing in the Independent, a psychiatrist explains their concerns with the UK's proposed "conversion" therapy law, which would criminalize anyone who attempts to suppress or change someone's sexual orientation or "gender identity." While the author opposes genuine instances of physical or psychological abuse—which are already illegal—they worry that the conflation of sexual orientation and "gender identity" will prevent sex-distressed youth from getting adequate mental health care and create a "chilling" effect that dissuades counselors from working with this population out of fear of criminal penalties. "We don't simply affirm everything a patient tells us. If a severely depressed person believes they're better off dead, we don't agree with them...Why should gender dysphoria be the one area where we're afraid to ask questions?... If clinicians decide that treating patients with gender dysphoria is simply too risky, those patients will be denied access to the very psychological support they may desperately need" writes Dr. Az Hakeem. For more on the problems with "conversion" therapy bans, see my City Journal piece from last year.

Joseph Figliolia

Policy Analyst