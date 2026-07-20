America’s National Parks Are Falling Apart. Congress Can Fix Them.

Legislators should fund routine maintenance to prevent bigger problems.

America has much to be proud of in the 250th year since its founding, but the condition of its national parks shouldn’t be on the list. The national park system faces a maintenance backlog of $24 billion in crumbling roads, aging water systems, washed-out trails and dilapidated visitor facilities. That is more than seven times the National Park Service’s annual budget.

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Shawn Regan is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.