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Commentary By Shawn Regan

America’s National Parks Are Falling Apart. Congress Can Fix Them.

Governance Environment

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Washington Post July 20th, 2026
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Legislators should fund routine maintenance to prevent bigger problems.

America has much to be proud of in the 250th year since its founding, but the condition of its national parks shouldn’t be on the list. The national park system faces a maintenance backlog of $24 billion in crumbling roads, aging water systems, washed-out trails and dilapidated visitor facilities. That is more than seven times the National Park Service’s annual budget.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Washington Post

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Shawn Regan is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

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