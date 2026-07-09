America’s Loneliness Epidemic and Baby Bust

Good morning:

This week, senior fellow Rob Henderson examines a troubling new report on fertility in America. The researchers find that the collapse in babies and children—and it has been a collapse—is trailing a collapse in friendship. The number of close friends Americans have and the time spent with them have decreased. And the rate of loneliness in America has increased. As Henderson summarizes for City Journal, “the friendship recession and the baby bust are the same recession.” For most of human history, children were raised within “a thick web” of community. For young Americans who would otherwise be growing up, having families, and being productive contributors to the country, that community is largely gone.

The children Americans do have need to be educated. Also in City Journal, policy analyst Neetu Arnold reports on the rise, fall, and renewed rise of gifted and talented programs in American schools. In jurisdictions that attempted to combine students of highly unequal levels of academic capacity in the name of equity, parents revolted. Arnold reminds us that providing an advanced education to children who require advanced coursework does not necessarily mean neglecting the children who struggle.

However, we are neglecting Americans with serious mental illnesses, like schizophrenia, in favor of treating people who are facing typical distressing life problems, like bad grades, teen angst, or divorce. In the Washington Examiner, fellow Carolyn Gorman lays out the troubling state of mental health care in the U.S. She finds that “lack of targeting and accountability is the problem, not a lack of funding. States spent over $61 billion on community mental health in 2024,” but these programs have not reduced “the prevalence of serious mental illness, nor their rates of homelessness, arrests, or incarceration.” The system needs its priorities reordered.

Finally, investigative reporter Stu Smith writes in the Free Press that mainstream media has not paid enough attention on the modern Democratic Socialists of America to understand the group’s genuinely Communist identity, which it has not shed even as it sweeps many Democratic primary races in deep blue districts. Smith urges readers to look into the evolution of the organization and maps out the key players and what they believe. “Just as North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, doesn’t reflect the reality of its political system,” Smith writes, “the DSA’s official name isn’t a reliable guide to the ideological makeup of its current leadership.”

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director