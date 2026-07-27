Americans Are Choking on Canadian Wildfire Smoke Because Our Neighbors Refuse to Do Proper Forest Management

Thank you for signing up!

For the third time in the past four years, Americans are choking on smoke from Canada’s burning forests. Last week, roughly 900 wildfires turned the skies over Minneapolis, Chicago and New York into an apocalyptic haze. Air quality in parts of the Midwest ranked among the worst on the planet. More than 100 million people were under health alerts.

Why does this keep happening?

The smoke got President Trump’s attention. In a Friday post on Truth Social, Trump accused Canada of “Willful Negligence” and vowed to hold the country responsible for “not properly maintaining” its forests.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Shawn Regan is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.