American Students are Stuck in Neutral

Good morning:

The National Assessment Governing Board released its latest long-term national snapshot of student learning in math and reading last week. Popularly known as the Nation’s Report Card, the results find slight improvement among 9-year-olds, but the scores of 13-year-old students have flatlined.

Why are American 13-year-olds no better at reading today than teenagers were in 1971? Education scholar Jennifer Weber, who analyzes the Nation’s Report Card every year, credits at least some of the plateauing to a lack of accountability for failing teachers and schools. Writing in the Daily Wire, Weber argues that some education watchers will blame Covid, others will blame screens, but everyone ignores that the decline sets in after states were routinely granted waivers for No Child Left Behind, the unpopular but arguably effective Bush-era law that made schools face consequences when students fell behind.

In the Wall Street Journal, senior fellow Jason Riley looks ahead to the consequences of advancing students to the next grade, even students who have failed to master grade-level material. Standardized tests will only become more important as grade inflation and meaningless graduation rates obscure a student’s real achievement. (The problem of grade inflation and how to solve it were discussed in last week’s edition of the MI Weekly, and were the subject of MI fellow Neetu Arnold’s recent report.) And failures at the K-12 level will lead to additional failures at the collegiate level, which will be responsible for an underprepared and only half-literate workforce.

Meanwhile, public school Gifted and Talented programs are under attack in the popular press as discriminatory. In City Journal, director of Cities John Ketcham writes that whatever shortcomings Gifted and Talented programs may have, keeping them within the public school system will only expose them “to the same pathologies that afflict general education.” If we instead have an education system that offers more choice, in which parents have real alternatives for educating their children, G&T programs will be less appealing to families who feel forced to remain in the public school system and make the best of what opportunities they can carve out for their children.

Senior fellow Charles Fain Lehman published a new report today on the rapid legalization of sports gambling, legislation that was often sold to state lawmakers as a way of earning revenue for local schools. Today, sports gambling is everywhere. And so are its pernicious consequences. Lehman digs into why legal sports gambling fails to actually be a net positive for state budgets.

Finally, I want to invite readers of this newsletter to join Manhattan Institute scholars at the 2026 Summer Institute, hosted by the Sun Valley Policy Forum. From June 29 to July 1, hear from policy experts, media talent, CEOs, journalists, and more on some of the most salient issues of the day. This summer, we will celebrate America 250 and discuss how to advance freedom and elevate culture across the United States. Come join us.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director