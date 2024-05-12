Alvin Bragg Can Help End Protest Violence — by Throwing the Book at the Perps

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has never been shy about being an activist prosecutor who uses the discretion his office affords him to decide what behavior Manhattan will put up with and what behavior it won’t.

So it’s up to Bragg whether the Columbia University lawbreakers who escalated their “protests” to violence will face consequences — or whether we can expect more such behavior as it goes unpunished.

The allegations emerging from the Columbia chaos of two weeks ago are disturbing.

As Hamilton Hall custodian Mario Torres told The Post, a masked mob armed with tools for violence — hammer, rope, duct tape, zip ties — invaded the building in the middle of the night of April 30 and prevented him and two colleagues from leaving.

“We had to fight our way out,” he says.

In another account, one invader tried to give Torres “a fistful of cash.”

Torres showed physical evidence that as he tried to leave, he had been “assaulted and battered.”

A co-worker, Lester Wilson, said he had been “held against [his] will.”

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images