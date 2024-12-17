All the News That’s Suddenly Fit to Print After the Election

New York Times readers finally learn that Biden policies spurred a wave of illegal immigration.

News stories on the New York Times website include this postscript: “When we learn of a mistake, we acknowledge it with a correction. If you spot an error, please let us know.” It’s hard not to chuckle at the faux humility.

The Gray Lady’s political coverage has been due for a major course correction at least since Donald Trump’s shocking victory in 2016. So far, that hasn’t happened. The paper has long leaned left, and Republicans have come to expect less-friendly treatment than what Democrats receive. Still, balanced and straightforward reporting has become more of an afterthought in the Trump era. Even following his re-election last month, which included winning the popular vote, the Times and other major news outlets remain stuck in resistance mode. The goal seems to be to take down the incoming administration, not to cover it.

This phenomenon can manifest itself in what the press chooses to highlight as well as in what it chooses to minimize or ignore. There were innumerable stories about Mr. Trump’s supposed ties to Russia, which turned out to be nonexistent, but next to no interest in former Federal Bureau of Investigation and Central Intelligence Agency officials spreading disinformation about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Joe Biden had to showcase his cognitive decline in a nationally televised presidential debate before most press outlets deigned to give the story the attention it deserved. Democratic efforts to bankrupt Mr. Trump, keep him off the ballot and put him in prison were portrayed by reporters as politics-as-usual, when in fact they were an unprecedented manipulation of the legal system to destroy a political opponent.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

