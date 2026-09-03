AI Nihilism Won’t Save The Water Or Create Jobs. But It Will Empower China.

Take it from a web developer: we don’t have the luxury of sitting this one out.

In a bizarre joint advertisement for Liquid Death and Garage Beer, Super Bowl champ Jason Kelce calls on viewers to send their urine to data centers.

“AI data centers waste millions of gallons of water,” he claims, and so “we want your pee to cool these data centers.” Liquid Death’s vice president of creative explained that the sentiment is “literally the one thing that unites all Americans right now, across the spectrum.”

As a web developer, most of what I build runs on Amazon Web Services, which means data centers in Northern Virginia and Ohio. Every request that reaches our servers lands in one of those buildings. So does almost everything else people use without thinking about it, from email and banking to every app on a phone.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Matias Adrensdorf is a web developer at the Manhattan Institute.