Adamses, Tall Buildings, Public Safety Plans

Mayor Adams still thinks he’s got what it takes to win, and if this week’s polling is to be believed, he has some support among the electorate as he leans into the divine. On Wednesday at a Black History Month event at Gracie Mansion, he compared himself to Jesus. Chris Sommerfeldt of the New York Daily News posted on X:

"This is a biblical moment... When Jesus was on the cross, he said, 'God, forgive them, for they know not what they do.' All these Negroes that are asking me to step down, God forgive them."

Meanwhile, City Hall has started to resemble a ghost town, David Freedlander writes in New York Magazine.