Adams Needs to Make NYC Livable Now — before Complicating It with Problematic New Zoning

Mayor Adams’s legacy project is his “City of Yes” rezoning push, which the City Council is reviewing.

The proposals would make New York more of a “mixed-use” city — where stores, mini-factories, offices and apartments coexist.

This can have benefits, but the mayor must understand that without competent enforcement of existing laws and rules, different uses don’t so much mix as clash.

Most controversially, the city wants to allow “corner” stores in purely residential neighborhoods.

The city also wants to let more types of businesses with up to three workers operate from homes, including barber shops, kennels and vets and pharmacists.

Adams & Co. would also change what people can do in commercial districts. This affects residents, as these districts also include mid-scale apartment houses and some smaller homes.

The city would allow small-scale “comedy, DJs, dancing and ticketed events in all commercial districts.”

If dancing is not your thing, you can also start an indoor farm or small-scale food-processing business in a commercial district.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images