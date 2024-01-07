Adams’ Lame Lawsuit against Bus Firms Ignores the Migrant Crisis’ Real Roots

New year, old mayor. January’s first week brought fresh evidence Mayor Adams still has no idea how to manage the nearly two-year-old migrant crisis.

His latest gimmick is to sue bus companies bringing migrants from Texas.

In announcing the lawsuit Thursday, Adams slammed what he called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “reckless political ploys” of sending migrants north.

But Adams’ suit is the ploy. The city is suing 17 small companies under a section of state law that forbids bringing “a needy person from out of this state into this state for the purpose of making him a public charge” — that is, a recipient of taxpayer spending.

The city wants $708 million to pay for the cost of sheltering the 33,600 people the companies have transported.

The city’s case is weaker than weak — as shown by the fact the court filing must stretch back to 1832 to explain how it wants the law enforced.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images