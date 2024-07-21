Adams Has NYPD Playing Whack-a-Mole as Crime Drops in Subway, Rises on the Street

Mayor Adams was rightly bragging last week that subway crime is down.

But New Yorkers, just as rightly, couldn’t get too excited: Above ground, core Manhattan below Central Park is having a bloody summer.

The juxtaposition illustrates how New York’s public-safety resources are stretched thin, something Adams has never addressed with a long-term plan.

Even for a Manhattan that has gotten used to a steady drip of post-2020 crime and disorder, the news of the last five weeks has been jarring.

On June 11, just after 10 p.m., a young woman, 22-year-old Jordin Walston, was stabbed to death on the sidewalk just outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal, near The New York Times’ headquarters.

Six days later, in the early afternoon, 53-year-old Efrain Patino Guerra, helping guests find cabs at the Times Square Riu Hotel, was sucker-punched by a driver. He died three weeks later.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by C T Aylward/Getty Images