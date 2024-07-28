View all Articles
Commentary By Nicole Gelinas

Adams’ E-bike Boondoggle Aids Delivery Apps but Does Nothing for Public Safety

Cities, Public Safety New York, New York City
New York Post July 28th, 2024

For four years, Big Tech has exploited New York City’s immigrant workforce as food-delivery apps turn a blind eye to the fact that the people who labor for them as “independent contractors” rely on substandard, potentially deadly e-bikes to do their jobs.

Now, City Hall is rewarding this irresponsible corporate behavior by subsidizing it, spending taxpayer money to do what the employers should do: give workers safe equipment.

New York City has become a more dangerous and disorderly place since 2020, in part due to the exponential proliferation of commercial e-bikes.

That year, as the pandemic created more demand for food deliveries from cooped-up New Yorkers, the state and the city legalized these motorized two-wheeled vehicles.

But the state and city did nothing to ensure workplace safety — or public safety.

On workplace safety: by the city’s estimate, “tens of thousands” of delivery workers use commercial e-bikes to bring food to Gotham residents.

Many work for apps such as UberEats and Grubhub.

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

