A Week of War Showcased Mayor Eric Adams’ Best — and the Rest

After Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, including 29 Americans, New Yorkers remembered why they elected Mayor Eric Adams nearly two years ago.

He was the only city official who showed he intuitively understands what’s at stake — able to put into words what the rest of us are thinking and feeling.

But the week also showcased Adams’ deficiencies: He still can’t back his words of leadership with competent execution.

Adams reacted as most New Yorkers did to the rally a coalition of left-wing groups held last Sunday to celebrate the massacre of civilians, including women, children and babies: with disbelieving horror.

“When innocent people are being slaughtered and children kidnapped, it is disgusting that this group of extremists would show support for terrorism,” he tweeted. “Do not use our streets to spread our hate.”

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit