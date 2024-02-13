A Borderline Crazy Campaign Strategy

Biden thinks he can win by blaming the immigration crisis on Trump. Really.

It may be the most bizarre presidential campaign strategy since Walter Mondale promised to raise taxes in 1984 and went on to lose 49 states to Ronald Reagan.

Joe Biden has convinced himself that immigration is a winning issue for Democrats. The plan is to persuade voters that stratospheric levels of unlawful migration on his watch are entirely someone else’s fault. “I’ll be taking this issue to the country,” the president announced last week from the White House. “Every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends.” Huh?

Not even the president’s besties in the liberal press—the same outlets now disputing special counsel Robert Hur’s descriptions of Mr. Biden’s mental decline—are buying that nonsense. A recent front-page New York Times article reported that a record 300,000 migrants had crossed the border illegally in December alone. “It is not just because they believe they will be able to make it across the 2,000-mile southern frontier,” the story noted matter-of-factly. “They are also certain that once they make it to the United States, they will be able to stay. Forever. And by and large, they are not wrong.”

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Christian Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images