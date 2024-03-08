Ideas Only the Rich Can Afford

On this week's episode of The Glenn Show, Glenn Loury is joined by Rob Henderson, a Yale and Cambridge-trained psychologist, writer, and a UATX affiliate. Rob discusses his new book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class. The book documents Rob’s harrowing early childhood and his journey from a declining working-class community to the Air Force to the elite strata of academia. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

