The State of the Debate: U.S. Immigration Policy

Please contact events@manhattan.institute if you are interested in attending.

Although not always cut neatly across party lines, raging debates over U.S. immigration policy in the nation’s capital have intensified in recent years. Despite recurrent migrant crises at the southern border and polling that suggests the issue is a rising concern for voters on both ends of America’s political spectrum, the prospects for comprehensive reform at the federal level seem slim. But is there potential for incremental, narrow policy change at the margins? What, if anything, might break the log jam of partisan gridlock on immigration in Washington? And how much do factors like legal status, talent, financial independence, and family ties matter to conservatives, progressives, and others for establishing an immigration policy in the American interest?

On September 6, please join the Manhattan Institute at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C. for a panel discussion featuring Manhattan Institute’s Daniel Di Martino, American Immigration Council’s Dara Lind, and America First Policy Institute’s Robert Law, as they examine the contours of America’s immigration policy debate and its impact on lawmaking. Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam will deliver remarks before turning over the panel to The Economist Washington Bureau Chief Idrees Kahloon to moderate the conversation.



AGENDA:

6:00 - 6:30 | REGISTRATION, COCKTAILS, & APPETIZERS

6:30 - 6:40 | OPENING REMARKS

Reihan Salam, President, Manhattan Institute

6:40 - 7:40 | PROGRAM & PANEL DISCUSSION