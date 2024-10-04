Why I’m So Grateful to Be an American on This Rosh Hashana

As Jews around the world celebrate Rosh Hashana, our solemn but festive New Year, we reflect on a year that was filled with trouble and turmoil.

The outgoing year had hardly begun when Hamas launched its infamous massacre, whose horrors I don’t need to recount.

And we were still taking stock of our dead and missing friends and family when, to our astonishment, massive pro-Hamas demonstrations infested New York and cities across the West.

Our enemies in the Middle East have launched thousands of missiles at Israeli civilians since then, while enemies here have cranked their anti-Israel extremism up to 11.

Our leaders and media equivocate between Israel and her enemies, between campus extremists and the Jews they harass, between good and evil.

But as an American Jew, I can also be thankful for a lot.

I’m grateful to live in America, where I am free to pray as my tradition requires.

Tal Fortgang is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He was a 2023 Sapir Fellow.

Photo by Tetra Images/Getty Images