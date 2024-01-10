Tailored Suits

On Trump’s bizarre arguments before the D.C. circuit court.

Lawyers in criminal cases are usually advised to craft their arguments on the narrowest possible grounds when they appear before appellate courts. They will not make broad constitutional claims on behalf of their clients when narrower statutory or factual arguments will do the job just as well. It is a well-known rule that judges and justices prefer to rule on narrow grounds, and proceed to broader issues only when no alternatives are available.

For this reason, it is hard to understand why Donald Trump’s lawyers advanced the broadest possible argument for presidential immunity in their arguments this week before a three-judge panel on the D.C. circuit court of appeals. Trump is challenging Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment charging him with crimes in his final days in office in connection to his challenge of the 2020 presidential-election results. According to press reports, the judges were skeptical about Trump’s claims of immunity. It is not hard to see why.

Trump is claiming that presidents in office have total immunity from prosecution for anything they might say or do. This would extend to shooting someone on Pennsylvania Avenue or, as one judge suggested, directing a military team to assassinate a rival. Trump’s lawyers claim that a president, having committed such actions, would have to be impeached and convicted by congress before he might be prosecuted.

James Piereson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by nathaphat/iStock