Mayor Adams’ Half-Baked LockerNYC Program Gives For-Profit Companies Taxpayer Resources

Another week, another pilot program: Mayor Adams last week debuted LockerNYC to allow New Yorkers to pick up delivery packages at seven sidewalk sites.

Just like an earlier pilot, though, for e-bike charging for food-delivery workers, this isn’t so much tech-driven innovation as it is public subsidy of private profit.

The mayor Wednesday channeled a “universal concern” of New Yorkers: “When our packages are dropped off” at our houses, “they are taken. You got to love New York, man,” he said, adding, “folks find” their packages “are stolen over and over again.”

You wouldn’t think the mayor would want to talk up the problem of mass larceny.

Nearly a year ago, in teasing this locker program, the city even said 90,000 packages each day were stolen or permanently lost.

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images