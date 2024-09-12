Kamala Harris Wants to Have It Both Ways on Crime. No Wonder Americans Don’t Feel Safe

Isn’t it curious that mass shootings that have taken place in Memphis, Philadelphia and Baltimore haven’t gotten any acknowledgement from the VP?

In a rare venture off her carefully crafted "script," Vice President Kamala Harris commented on this week’s tragic school shooting in Winder, Georgia which left four dead and nine hospitalized.

At her campaign rally in New Hampshire, Harris called the incident "a senseless tragedy," and went on to lament that students have to be "concerned about a shooter busting through the door of the classroom," and "that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive."

In an appropriately exasperated tone, Harris implored the crowd, "We’ve got to stop it."

The "it"? That would be "this epidemic of gun violence in our country," in Harris’s words.

Harris is right to express concerns about school shootings, but her reference to America’s "epidemic of gun violence" rings hollow, and stands in deep tension with how her allies in the media have responded to concerns raised by Republicans about the very same issue in the context of the broader crime debate.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the FoxNews.com

______________________

Rafael Mangual is the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. He is also the author of Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images