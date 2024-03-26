Enough Talk, Mr. Mayor — You Must Act to Stop Shocking Subway Crime
Yet again, a commuter walks down the subway steps and is carried up in a body bag.
For Mayor Adams, every day is Groundhog Day in the subways. Two years and nearly three months ago, he started his tenure as mayor with a horrific random attack at a crowded Manhattan subway stop — and vowed a surge in police.
He clocked another horrific random attack at a crowded Manhattan subway stop Monday. It was the same day his NYPD had vowed a surge in police.
The theatrics aren’t working — and he needs to start explaining how and why they’re not working.
Just two weeks into Adams’ mayoralty, Michelle Go met her pushing death at a Times Square subway stop on a busy Saturday morning.
She died at the hands of a severely mentally ill individual with a long violent record, a man already in violation of his recent parole.
Go’s murder wasn’t even 2022’s first random subway murder.
Early New Year’s Day, four fare-beating teens had allegedly menaced a stranger at The Bronx’s Fordham Road stop, forcing him onto the track; good Samaritan Roland Hueston was run over when he tried to save the man.
Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.
Photo by Margaret Mendel/Getty Images