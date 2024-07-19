Remembering October 7

On this week's episode of The Glenn Show, Glenn Loury welcomes sociologist Benjamin Fleury-Steiner, the acclaimed author of several influential books, including Juror’s Stories of Death: How America’s Death Penalty Invests in Inequality, which profoundly impacted Glenn's views on race, incarceration, and the justice system. Together, they delve into the events of October 7, the rise of anti-Israel protests, and the complex interplay between political radicalism and the principles of free speech. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

Follow Glenn Loury at The Glenn's Show on Spotify

Subscribe for more at glennloury.substack.com