San Francisco library shelves story time to host panel of aging domestic terrorists and convicted cop killers.



Earlier this month, sandwiched between story time and Tai Chi classes, the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) held an event that could fairly be described as a gathering of former domestic terrorists. “A Generation of Political Prisoner Support and Archiving Resistance” featured former Weather Underground member David Gilbert alongside former members of the Black Liberation Army, the Puerto Rican separatist terrorist group FALN, and various prisoner-support organizations with close ties to other militants. Together, the panelists reflected on their revolutionary struggles in America and how those lessons could be passed on to the next generation.

The date of the event, November 2, was no accident. It’s the anniversary of what panelists called the “liberation of Assata Shakur,” a militant member of the Black Liberation Army convicted for the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper. By “liberation,” the panelists meant her escape from prison in 1979, which was followed by her flight to Communist Cuba, where she remained until her death last year.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Stu Smith is an investigative analyst at City Journal, a publication of the Manhattan Institute. This piece originally appeared in City Journal.